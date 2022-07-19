Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

On Friday (July 15) a 23-year-old man was arrested by the LAPD after trying to break into Drake’s California mansion.

After he was caught redhanded, the man proceeded to claim that he was Drake’s son. Needless to say, the cops weren’t buying his story.

He was arrested and charged with misdemeanor trespassing.

Drake bought the property several months ago and dropped a cool $70 million on it. The 10-bedroom home is in LA’s Beverly Crest neighborhood. The Toronto MC has made several large purchases lately, including a $200 million private jet.

The ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ rapper wasn’t home during the invasion attempt, as he’s been partying it up overseas. There was a rumor that he was arrested in Sweden, though his team denied that ever happened.

The Latest:

Taste The Titanium? Skittles Manufacturer Sued By Man That Says It Can Cause Brain Damage

Lizzo Rocks 33 Afro Wigs For Her Latest Album, ‘Special’

Commentary: Anti-Abortion Proponents Have Their Roots In Pre-Emancipation Era White Supremacy And Efforts To Control Black Bodies

Sesame Place Vows Bias Training As More Racist Videos Surface

Imprisoned Trans Black Woman Transferred After Impregnating Two Cis Female Prisoners

The Smithsonian’s NMAAHC Will Celebrate Its One Year Anniversary With A Summer Block Party

A Long Time Coming: Mo’Nique To Tape Her First Netflix Original Stand-Up Special

The New 988 Mental Health Hotline Is Now Live To Help With Mental Health Emergencies [WATCH]

Da Brat Helps Black Tony Get Out Of His Ankle Monitor!? [WATCH]

Election 2022: Results Can Take Up To A Week As More Marylanders Opt For Mail-In Ballots

Man Arrested Breaking Into Drake’s House Claimed To Be Rapper’s Son was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com