Last Laugh: Mo’Nique To Star in Netflix Comedy Special 

Academy Award winner Mo’Nique who has made recent headlines for spats with fellow comedians and others has finally secured the bag for her own comedy special at Netflix.

“Can y’all believe this shit? I done came on home to Netflix,” she said a video announcement on Netflix’s Twitter account on Tuesday.

The streaming giant captured the announcement writing, “Thrilled to announce that Netflix is the home for the next original stand-up special from the groundbreaking, trailblazing, and iconic Mo’Nique!”

She added, “I’m so excited to share that I’ll be shooting my first Netflix comedy special,” the Grammy-nominee explained as the clip continued. “Oh, and in case you didn’t hear, I’m also reuniting with my friend, my brother, director Mr. Lee Daniels on the Netflix film ‘The Deliverance.’ You won’t want to miss either of them, so y’all stay tuned. And thank y’all my sweet babies. I love us for real.”

The title of the special has not been announced, but it will film later this year in Atlanta.

The announcement means the end of two long-standing beefs that Mo’Nique had been embroiled in for years including a lawsuit against Netflix for racial and gender discrimination which was settled earlier this year. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed, but as reported by Variety, both parties are content enough to enter into a new business agreement.

Mo’Nique and director Lee Daniels squashed their decades-long beef earlier this year with the famed director apologizing to Mo’Nique saying, “I am so sorry for hurting you in any way that I did.” He turned to the audience saying, “She was my best friend, my best friend. Y’all think that ‘Precious’ was just … that was God working, through both of us. And we’re gonna fucking do it again!”

Mo’Nique won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for Precious in 2010–the film was directed by Daniels.

In the new Netflix film, “The Deliverance,” she will star alongside Andra Day, Glenn Close, Aunjanue Ellis, Caleb McLaughlin, Tasha Smith, Omar Epps, Demi Singleton, Miss Lawrence and Anthony B. Jenkins.

The thriller features Golden Globe winner Day playing a mother who fights for her life, her faith, and the souls of her children after discovering their new home is haunted by a demonic presence in a terrifying true story.







