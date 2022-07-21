Black Girl Magic: 13 Year Old Alena Analeigh Wicker Accepted To Medical School

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

A 13-year-old girl from Texas has just become the youngest Black student ever accepted to medical school – talk about Black Girl Magic!

Alena Analeigh Wicker was recently accepted into the University of Alabama’s Heersink School of Medicine class of 2024 this past June, and at only 13 years of age, she’s over 10 years younger than the average medical student! Not only did she just achieve a milestone acceptance into med school but this also comes as she’s working to complete her degrees in the biological sciences at both Oakwood University and Arizona State University. Wow!

For Alena, age is nothing but a number as she told The Washington Post, “What is age?”

She continued, “You’re not too young to do anything. I feel like I have proven to myself that I can do anything that I put my heart and mind to.”

I know that’s right!

Alena is also the founder of Brown STEM Girl, an organization that helps girls of color explore futures in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. “We’re showing the world that there are other girls out there that are just like me, and they deserve an opportunity and a chance,” the teenager said about the program.

And if you’re wondering what Alena’s parents think about the young genius, Alena’s adoptive mother Daphne McQuarter, said she knew from an early age that her daughter was different. “Alena was gifted,” she said of her daughter. “It was just how she did things and how advanced she was. She was reading chapter books.” And after a few years of home school, she returned to in-person school at ten years old and instead of joining her regular fifth grade class, she was instead focused on an advanced high school curriculum. “The high school work was so easy for me that I ended up graduating from high school at 12 years old.”

We’ll definitely be hearing more from Alena in the near future! Congratulations!

RELATED NEWS:

Stacey Abrams Just Made History, Secured Bid To Become First Black Female Governor In U.S.

#BlackGirlMagic: Illinois City Elects First African-American Woman Mayor

Evening Minute: Baton Rouge Elects Its First Black Woman Mayor

Black Girl Magic: 13 Year Old Alena Analeigh Wicker Accepted To Medical School was originally published on hellobeautiful.com