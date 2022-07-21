Akon Lighting Africa Presents Atlanta’s First Annual Jollof, Music & Food Festival

Atlanta is preparing for one of the biggest festivals to be introduced to the market!

International superstar and philanthropist, Akon, who is Senegalese has partnered with Color of Change, the nation’s largest online racial justice organization, Jacob York, famed music executive, and Ais York, hospitality guru to present Atlanta’s first annual Jollof Music and Food Festival. The family-friendly cultural experience will feature Afrobeat and Caribbean DJ’s, a Jollof contest judged by Akon and other influential chefs and cultural tastemakers, live music performances, food, art, dance, and more. The festival will take place this Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Piedmont Park, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Akon Lighting Africa.

This year, Atlanta’s Jollof and Music Festival will feature entertainment by Rotimi, Afro B – Drogba (Joanna), Nektunez (Ameno Amapiano), Nana Hofi, Focalisti, Salma Slims, and more. Festival goers will also enjoy DJ sets by E Cool, DJ Kash, DJ Fly, DJ Vque, DJ Mix Masta Chu, DJ Chicca, DJ Smashkash, DJ Sam Q, DJ Nani, DJ Shine the Best, DJ Mix Masta Zulu, ad DJ Dancer Vybz.

Jacob York, co-founder of Atlanta Jollof Music and Food Festival states, “I am happy to join my partners on bringing diverse culinary cuisines from the continent of Africa to Atlanta as well as highlighting Afro Beats, a genre of music that is dominating the charts,” said Jacob York.

“We wanted to highlight the power of the West African culture through the Atlanta Jollof and Music Festival,” said Akon. “Now more than ever, our food and music has reached mainstream, and our influence can be felt globally. My partners and I wanted to bring a piece of this to Atlanta.”

Jollof is a one-pot rice dish that continues to be an ongoing rivalry between West African countries such as Ghana, Liberia, Nigeria, Senegal, and Sierra Leone. Billed as the first of its kind for Atlanta, the festival will capture a unique competitive energy and creativity of West African culinary and music traditions in one epic summer event.

Color of Change will produce a Black Men’s 3×3 basketball tournament engaging local community by celebrating Black people and Black joy. Teams will compete to win a selection of key prizes. Akon will also host an Afrobeat bootcamp which will give up and coming artists an opportunity to showcase their talent in front of a captive audience.

Through integrated programming, Atlanta’s Jollof Music and Food Festival seeks to benefit Akon Lighting Africa, a project started in 2014 to provide electricity by solar energy in Africa.

For more information about Atlanta’s Jollof Music and Food Festival, please www.atlantajolloffest.com

Akon Lighting Africa Presents Atlanta’s First Annual Jollof, Music & Food Festival was originally published on globalgrind.com