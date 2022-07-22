Tina Knowles-Lawson Compares Beyoncé’s Youngest Daughter Rumi to Her Aunty Solange

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé’s return is underway! The singer’s upcoming album Renaissance debuts July 29th alongside a new Adidas x Ivy Park collection, Ivytopia. Mama Tina Knowles-Lawson talks to Oprah Daily about her excitement for the upcoming releases and shares exclusive details about Beyoncé’s youngest daughter, Rumi’s innate fashion sense.

Similar to Beyoncé’s highly-anticipated album, fans will swarm local Adidas stores to snag a piece from the latest collection of apparel, swimwear and footwear intended for both adults and kids. Ivytopia is filled with colorful pieces, patterns, splashy metallics and edgy silhouettes. Knowles-Lawson shares her love for the new collection describing it as, “summery, it’s flowery, it’s lots of metallic, which would be Beyoncé’s take on balancing hard and soft.”

She goes on to share that her favorite piece from the upcoming collection are the metallic cargo pants.

Oprah Daily asks Knowles-Lawson if her grandchildren have any say in the latest collection, which includes fashionable pieces for kids as well. She says, “Well, they are little fashionistas, and they have definite determination about what they like and what they don’t like. When Beyoncé’s doing the first samples, they get them, and some things they love, and some things you can tell are not their favorite. Kids like things that are comfortable. They don’t want anything that’s scratchy or too tight or high around the neck. So they absolutely give input on the brand. And they wear it—I mean, they are always in Ivy Park.”

Knowles-Lawson is recognized as the main stylist and designer for Destiny’s Child from their inception. When asked if she encouraged her grandchildren to develop their own unique style, she responds, “of course.”

Grandma Tina specifically shares how Rumi is a huge lover of fashion.

“It’s funny because Rumi loves fashion,” Knowles-Lawson discloses in the interview. “She picks out her own clothes. We recently went to Disneyland, and she put on her Mickey Mouse shorts. Then she wanted to put on a sparkly printed top, which had the same colors. It actually looked really cute. But her sister came in and Blue was like, ‘My mom would be mad because she’s doing too much.’ And Rumi said, ‘This is my style.’”

Five-year-old Rumi has a mind of her own, and Grandma Tina is impressed by her sense of style. Knowles-Lawson describes their experience at Disneyland after Rumi styled her entire look.

“She also said, ‘Mickey Mouse is going to be so excited. He’s going to come up and take a picture with me,’” Knowles-Lawson continues. “She’s so funny. And do you know, Mickey came up and took a picture with her.”

Knowles-Lawson also adds that Rumi reminds her of her youngest daughter, Solange.

“She reminds me so much of Solange when she was little,” Knowles-Lawson compares Rumi to her Aunty Solo. “She wore outrageous stuff, but she has an amazing sense of style. So you let them do their own thing. You can’t say, ‘No, this doesn’t go with this or that.’”

The publication shares that Ivytopia is all about “discovering one’s own personal nirvana.” Knowles-Lawson details her ideal Ivytopia saying, “My Ivytopia would be for us to move forward and just have better relationships, better racial relationships with acceptance of everybody. To be accepting, not so judgmental or violent, and for everybody to get along—that would be my Ivytopia.”

Check out the full story via Oprah Daily here.

Tina Knowles-Lawson Compares Beyoncé’s Youngest Daughter Rumi to Her Aunty Solange was originally published on globalgrind.com