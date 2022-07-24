Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Washington DC Police are investigating after a woman shoots her husband following child molestation claims.

According to reports, 50-year-old, Shanteari Weems of Randallstown, has been charged with assault with intent to kill after shooting her husband of five years. The incident took place Thursday, July 21 at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Southwest DC.

Weems, who operates a day care in Owings Mills, said she was told by the children that her husband was molesting them.

When police arrived on scene and asked Weems if someone had been shot, she responded “F**k him. He’s a child molester.”

At this time, Weems remains in custody. There is no update on her husband’s condition at the this time.

Baltimore County Police said the day care center remains closed and they are working with DC police to investigating the claims.

Baltimore County Day Care Provider Shoots Husband After Child Molestation Claims was originally published on 92q.com