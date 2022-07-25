Election 2022: Maryland Primary Unofficial Election Results

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

A little over a week ago, Marylanders across the state went out to vote in what many are saying will be the most impactful election for our state in recent years.

Because more people opted for mail-in ballots, results were delayed for a few days. However, we can now call the projected winners for each party!

Check out the results below and more resources to help you to prepare for the general election scheduled for November 8.

Governor / Lt. Governor

Republican Candidate

Kelly Schulz and Jeff Woolford

Democratic Candidate

Wes Moore and Aruna Miller

Comptroller

Republican Candidate Barry Glassman Democratic Candidate Brooke Elizabeth Lierman Attorney General Republican Candidate Michael Anthony Peroutka Democratic Candidate Anthony G. Brown Baltimore City State’s Attorney Democratic Candidate Ivan Bates Baltimore County Executive Republican Candidate Pat McDonough Democratic Candidate John “Johnny O” Olszewski, Jr. Click here for the full list of unofficial results. For info regarding the general election, click here.

