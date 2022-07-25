The History Of The Pynk: ‘P-Valley’ Episode 7 Recap

This season on ‘P-Valley,’ we’ve learned so much about the history of the characters we love so much. Episode seven was absolutely no different. ‘Jackson’ started off with a series of flashbacks from earlier decades. We find Ernestine (Loretta Devine) on stage performing in a packed club. A young Uncle Clifford (Nicco Annan) is one of the patrons in the club witnessing her grandmother’s amazing talent alongside her mother Beulah. Showing her at such a young age helps the audience understand how long the club has been apart of her family and why it means so much to her.

The history involved with the club goes deep and Clifford doesn’t feel like it can be replaced. This is why her conversation with Hailey (Elarica Johnson) was so important. Hailey has her mind made up on selling The Pynk. Although it seems as if she is just trying to run things, she finally really shares her reasoning behind the moves she’s made. Hailey looked at the money she used to buy the club as the money her and her daughter would have used to start a new life. She doesn’t want to give up that opportunity and what it represents. This is a direct correlation to why she doesn’t want to take the 5 million dollar offer from the casino owners and instead wants to bargain for ten. She tells Uncle Clifford that she’s going to get her and The Pynk what they deserve.

On top of the uncertainty that looms over The Pynk, Uncle Clifford has two other situations that she must tend to. One is the mental stability of Lil Murda (J. Alphonse Nicholson) and the other is the health of his grandmother Ernestine. Lil Murda is still reeling over witnessing Big Teak take his own life in front of him. He has been having flashbacks about the incident since he’s been staying at Uncle Clifford’s that have affected his sleep. Fortunately, he’s able to keep his mind off of it for periods of time by taking care of Ernestine, who is very sick with Covid-19. After Lil Murda cooks for her, Ernestine shares with him that she smelled death on him the night that he came to their doorstep. Could this have been foreshadowing? We will indeed have to see.

Clifford and Lil Murda share a very revealing moment. Lil Murda asks Clifford what she is and how long she’s been the way she is. Clifford responds that she’s “Uncle Clifford” and she’s been this way since she was a kid. She tells Lil Murda how his mother would always stand up for her anytime anyone had anything to say about her wearing purses. In this scene, we learn more about why Clifford’s confidence is unwavering and why she is comfortable in her own skin, something Lil Murda can’t necessarily say.

In the midst of their conversation, Ernestine escapes from the house and makes her way to the Mississippi River. with her fingers having turned blue, she is convinced that her time has come. She says that she needs to reach the water. Instead of letting her go to it, Lil Murda gets some and squeezes it over her head, eventually calming her down a bit. Murda and Clifford eventually get her back to the house where she is taken away by the ambulance. While her fate was not disclosed, we’re hoping that Grandma Ernestine can hold on. Lil Murda ends up being able to life Clifford’s spirits by dressing up as Sisqo and dancing for her. The two end up becoming intimate and have sex again for the first time in a while. Will this make them official? The coming weeks will surely give us that answer.

While Uncle Clifford was concerned about his grandmother possibly losing her life, Mercedes (Brandee Evans) was worried about her daughter Terricka (A’zaria Carter) possibly bringing one into the world. The episode is named ‘Jackson’ because that’s where Mercedes takes her to get her consultation about her baby. When they arrive, they find out that Terricka is 14 weeks pregnant, which is right on the cusp of her deadline to be able to get an abortion. Throughout the episode, Mercedes is trying to be as supportive as she can. She’s also dealing with her own past traumas, as the flashbacks we see her have show us. She gives Terricka advice but it is hard for her daughter to accept it because of their rocky past. As the episode continues, they start to bond more and more as Mercedes realizes that she has to let Terricka make the decision for herself. At the end of the episode, she lets Terricka drive her car. She lets her choose between driving back to Chucalissa and keeping the baby or turning around and heading back to Jackson and getting the abortion. Terricka chooses the second option, but is this the last we’ll hear of it? Highly doubt it.

The episode ends with a very intriguing interaction between Hailey and Keyshawn (Shannon Thornton). After seeing her at the grocery store earlier in the episode and realizing that she is still being abused by Derrick (Jordan Cox), Hailey shows up to Keyshawn’s house. She brings her a “present” that was intended for her child Regal. The gift is actually a phone. She relates what Keyshawn is going through to her own prior situation. She warns her that she can’t wait until it’s too late to do something or it will end up being too late. Before she leaves, Hailey tells Keyshawn that whenever she’s ready to change her life or “Learn how to swim” as she phrased it, she’ll be there for her. Does this mean Hailey is down to help Keyshawn take out Derrick? We would all love to see it!

Next week’s episode will surely be packed with more drama and more questions that need to be answered. Will Keyshawn finally put her foot down and take Hailey up on her offer? Where will Clifford and Lil Murda’s relationship go? Is Grandma Ernestine still alive? Is Mercedes going to be a grandmother? When will The Pynk finally be opened back up? We already can’t wait for episode eight!

Hop in the comments and let us know what you thought about this episode and what you expect to happen next week!

The History Of The Pynk: ‘P-Valley’ Episode 7 Recap was originally published on globalgrind.com