Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [7-26-2022]

We're highlighting Baltimore's black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Eluka on Charles featuring The |un| Braid Bar

Business Description: REJUVENATING |un| BRAIDING EXPERIENCE FOR YOUR HAIR, SCALP AND MIND!

Business Website: https://www.theunbraidbar.com/

Approved Services LLC

Business Description: Download Approved Services Mobile Business Directory, found in your App Play Store.

Business Website: https://approvedsvcs.com/

K. Stewart Beauty and Wellness

Business Description: It’s Not Beauty…it’s LIFE

Business Website: https://kstewartbeautyandwellness.com/

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B'More [7-26-2022]  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

