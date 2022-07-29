Beyoncé Renaissance Digital Download Sweepstakes [ENTER HERE]

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The BEYONCE RENAISSANCE DIGITAL DOWNLOAD Sweepstakes will begin on July 29, 2022 and end on July 31, 2022. This Sweepstake will be conducted exclusively online. 25 Winners will each be awarded (1) BEYONCE RENAISSANCE DIGITAL DOWNLOAD. (ARV $16.99) NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Baltimore, MD metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The Magic 95.9 & BEYONCE RENAISSANCE DIGITAL DOWNLOAD. Subject to Official Rules.

WWIN FM BEYONCE DIGITAL DOWNLOAD OFFICIAL RULES