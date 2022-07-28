Celebrity News
Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Bikini Body In A Cheeky IG Post

Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram to give us body goals in a cheek photo carousel.

Megan Thee Stallion performs at theLegendary Nights ,Meek Mill, Future, YG, Megan Thee Stallion, DJ MUSTARD

Megan the Stallion took to Instagram to show off her bikini body in a cheeky post and we’re swooning!

Taking to the platform, the self proclaimed hot girl bared all in a teeny tiny green bikini that showed off her best assets. In the photo, the beauty posed poolside while serving face and body and letting the sun serve as her natural filter. She let her big, fluffy curls hang long and frame both sides of her face as she gave us body goals in the sultry photo.

“Lil miss pressurelicious 😛 STREAM PRESSURELICIOUS IF YOU A BAD B****” she captioned the photo set that included a variety of photos of the rap star enjoying her summer and living life to the fullest – and of course looking amazing while doing it. Check out the photo carousel below. 

 

“Father must be a baker… cuz she got some nice buns,” one of the beauty’s 23 million IG followers wrote on the photo while another wrote, “THEE HOTTEST” while others simply commented with heart eye and fire emojis to show their stamps of approval. 

Meg is certainly our body goals this summer!

