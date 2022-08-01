Mystikal Arrested On Charges of Sexual Assault & Robbery, Allegedly

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Grammy Award-nominated rapper Mystikal has run afoul of the law again and is now in police custody after being arrested on charges of alleged sexual assault over the weekend.

According to reports, the New Orleans native was arrested on Sunday (July 31st) and booked into the Ascension Parish jail. The warrant detailed the charges, which include first-degree rape, simple robbery, domestic abuse battery, and false imprisonment, in addition to simple criminal damage to property. Mystikal, also known as Michael Tyler, was awaiting his arraignment.

An arrest was made after deputies from the Sheriff’s office responded to a victim of sexual assault at a hospital in Baton Rouge.

In documents filed in the case, the unidentified woman was an acquaintance of Mystikal who visited him at his home in Prairieville, a suburb south of Baton Rouge, on Saturday evening.

She allegedly stole $100 from him, and Mystikal took her car keys and phone to prevent her from leaving and punched her in addition to pulling braids out of her hair before sexually assaulting her.

The sexual assault kit performed on the victim in the emergency room then showed that her injuries aligned consistently with her description of the incident.

Mystikal Has A History of Sexual Violence

For Mystikal, this makes the third time that he has been involved in a sexual assault. The “Here I Go” rapper pleaded guilty in 2003 to committing sexual battery and extortion due to forcing his hairstylist

At the time to perform sexual acts on him and two of his bodyguards after she had allegedly cashed unauthorized checks totaling thousands of dollars from his account.

He would serve six years in prison for that offense. In 2017, he surrendered to police after discovering there was a warrant for his arrest on allegations of rape and kidnapping at a casino in Shreveport.

After spending 18 months in jail before being released on a $3 million bond, the district attorney closed the investigation after a second grand jury declined to indict, and charges were dropped. Mystikal is a registered sex offender in the state.

A spokesperson for the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, Donovan Jackson, said on Sunday: “This is an ongoing investigation. Further details may be limited at this time.” He is currently being held without bond.

—

Photo: Stephen J. Cohen / Getty

Mystikal Arrested On Charges of Sexual Assault & Robbery, Allegedly was originally published on hiphopwired.com