Nicki Minaj Teases Fans With A Trailer To Her Upcoming 6-Part Documentary

If there is one thing Nick James, aka Nicki Lewinsky, aka Nicki the Boss, aka the one and only Nicki Minaj—is not going to do, is disappoint her fans. She has teased The Barbz with a long-awaited documentary for years. And, it may finally be coming to a screen near you.

The first trailer for Nicki: A Six-Part Documentary Series dropped on the rapper’s social channels this weekend. The 10x Grammy-nominated icon tweeted, “COMING SOON!!!! The #NickyDocumentary you didn’t know you needed. Love you so much.”

The teaser starts with footage of Mrs. Minaj-Petty in her early days and ends with a view of her first glimpse of stardom. “You don’t get a manual on how to be a famous rapper,” her voice states over the clips. “You just learn it as you go.”

The tweet is pinned to her Twitter page as of press time.

Per VIBE, produced by Bron Studios, a Canadian company, the series is billed as being “a story so raw” showcasing moments – that likely include husband Kenneth Perry’s recent sentencing in LA for failing to register as a sex offender – that Nicki Minaj herself says required her to be “the strongest I’ve ever been in my life.”

In November of 2020, Nicki excitedly took to Instagram to announce the docuseries. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to have #HBOMAX on board to help me tell my story in this delicate & memorable way.” Despite this announcement, In an email to Vulture, reps for the project noted that HBOMax was not mentioned during the trailer, which suggested that the network was no longer involved with the project, a suggestion that proved true.

“It was determined last year that the Nicki Minaj documentary series will not appear on HBO Max. We wish Nicki and BRON all the best with their launch plans”

The release date for the rap queen’s Bron Studios-produced project has not been announced but is expected to arrive soon.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

