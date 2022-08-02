There are always two sides to every story, especially when it comes to artist contracts. Mase says that Fivio Foreign was telling half-truths when he discussed his $5K record advance.
As per Complex, the Harlem native paid a visit to the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game to course correct Fivio’s prior appearance. The “Big Drip” rapper said he originally signed with Mase for only $5,000.00 dollars on the podcast. He explained he did a song called “Blixky Inna Box” with Jay Dee and Dee Savv, piqued Betha’s interest in all three MCs.
He explained that he signed with him during their first meeting. “The n***a that brought me to him, he was like, ‘Yo, man. Just sign that sh*t, You buggin,’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, read it.’ He’s like, ‘Alright, just sign it. It’s good.’ So, I just signed it” he said.
—
Photo: Johnny Louis / Getty
Mase Responds To Allegations That He Only Gave Fivio Foreign A $5K Advance was originally published on hiphopwired.com