In an exclusive interview in the WE2022 press room, keynote speaker Sherri Shepherd talks about balancing family and career. We also talk about her journey to landing her new talk show, premiering this fall! Check out her chat with Foxy 107/104’s Karen Clark above!

WE2022: Sherri Shepherd Speaks on Family & Career was originally published on foxync.com