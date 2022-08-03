Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

On Monday the NFL handed down a six-game suspension to Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. The ruling was made by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson, who was jointly agreed upon to rule on such matters by the NFL and NFL Players Association.

Today the NFL decided to appeal that decision.

This is an unprecedented situation for a league that’s been blasted for not caring about women’s rights – among other things – for decades. The appeal of the very first ruling of an independent arbitrator will call into question whether or not disciplinary officers will be used moving forward. It also brings into play the ability for Watson, whose suspension is halted until the NFL decides what the new punishment will be, to play in Week 1.

We’ll have more details on this story as it develops.

The Latest:

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s ‘Rennaissance’ | Episode 79

Chris Rock To Reboot ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ As Animated Show For Paramount+ And Comedy Central

Tamar Braxton Shows Off Her Curves In A Little Black Dress

Justice For Meredith Blake: Elaine Hendrix Celebrates ‘The Parent Trap’s’ 24th Anniversary In Viral TikTok Video

“House Party: The LeBron James Version” Might Never Drop Following HBO Max Cuts

NFL Appeals Deshaun Watson Six Game Suspension

Antonio Brown Is Showing The World How To ‘Put That Sh*t On’ With New Viral Dance

Come See Us This Weekend At Sisterhood Agenda’s Back 2 School Clothing Giveaway!

Gary’s Tea: Did Wendy Williams Secretly Get Married?! [WATCH]

The Godmother of Soul: 10 Facts We Learned From Patti LaBelle’s Drink Champs Episode

NFL Appeals Deshaun Watson Six Game Suspension was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com