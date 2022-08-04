Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The legendary comedian Tommy Davidson joined the show to discuss his career so far and what he has coming up next.

“The Proud Family Louder and Prouder!” cartoon just got rebooted for another season, Davidson says he’s so happy about the show because the cartoon raised his daughters. On top of doing the voiceovers for Oscar Proud, the comedian is booked and busy. If you didn’t know, Davidson is also a jazz artist and just dropped a new single, “I Know”. He also discussed joining the Martin reunion and working closely with Lawrence on a secret project they have coming up.

Hear the interview below to hear what Tommy Davidson has coming up.

EXCLUSIVE: Tommy Davidson Talks Being A Jazz Artist & Working On Something Exclusive With Martin Lawrence was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com