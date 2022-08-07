Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Phaedra Parks was wedding ready over the weekend donning an all-black look that we love!

Taking to Instagram, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star showed off her wedding ensemble that she wore as a guest at the Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Guidice’s wedding. For her look, the RHOA alum donned a sexy black Versace gown that featured a high slit and sweetheart neckline. She paired the look with black heels and wore her platinum blonde locs in a messy up ‘do that framed her face perfectly. As for her accessories, she rocked a blinged out necklace and bracelets on her wrists and served face and body as she posed for her 2 million IG followers ahead of the lavish ceremony.

“#Love is in the sky! #wedding #mode Congratulations @teresagiudice ” she captioned the post before tagging her glam squad as listed below. “Stylist: @fiskanistyle : @versace : @makeupmadnessbycherry : @iamcrystalcarter”

Check out the look below.

Ms. Phaedra is serving, honey, and her followers couldn’t have agreed more. “Looking beautiful ,” wrote one follower while another commented “You’re looking so Fine ” underneath the fabulous photo. Her former RHOA castmates Marlo Hampton and Cynthia Bailey also left their stamps of approval, leaving an array of fire emojis underneath the fashionable pic.

What do you think about Phaedra’s look?

DON’T MISS…

5 Times Phaedra Slayed Her Platinum Blonde Tresses

Porsha leaves ‘RHOA’, Fans Debate if They’ll Be Tuning Into The Next Season

No Ma’am! Kandi Says If Phaedra Comes Back To RHOA, She’s Out!

Phaedra Parks Is Reportedly Desperate To Reclaim Her Spot On ‘RHOA’

Phaedra Parks Is Stunning In An All-Black Versace Gown was originally published on hellobeautiful.com