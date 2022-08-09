‘The Breakfast Club’ Is “Officially Over”, Per Angela Yee

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Is The Breakfast Club no more? According to co-host Angela Yee, the long-running, syndicated morning show which also features Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy, is a wrap.

Yee took to Twitter on Tuesday night (August 9), to say the show is no more.

“The breakfast club as you know it is officially over,” she tweet along with an emoji of a heart symbol formed by two hands.

Yeah, we’re going to screencap that tweet just in case it disappears. Her prior tweet reads, “GOD is good!,” so she’s cleary not very broken up about this.

There have long been rumors of friction or tension between Yee and Charlamagne Tha God. Nevertheless, they kept things cordial while on the air. Besides The Breakfast Club, all the co-hosts have side-hustles such Charlamagne hosting his weekly talk show, Hell Of A Week with Charlamagne Tha God, on Comedy Central, Yee owning various businesses in Brooklyn and DJ Envy pushing that book with his wife that got him slandered something crazy on the Internets.

So does this means she’s leaving and they’re staying? Or maybe they’re bouncing. We shall see…

This story is developing.

