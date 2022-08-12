Vic Mensa Launches 93 Boyz, The First Black-Owned Cannabis Company In Illinois, Focusing On Equity & Prison Reform

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Happy Black Business Month! Chicago rapper, actor, and activist Vic Mensa unveils the first Black-owned cannabis company in Illinois, 93 Boyz. It is an equity-focused cannabis company, which aims to reinvest its resources directly into underserved communities. Learn more about Vic Mensa’s latest venture inside.

Vic Mensa announced the launch of 93 Boyz on Tuesday, August 9. According to a statement from his new cannabis company, 93 Boyz’ core mission is to reinvest in the communities and individuals that have been historically and disproportionately affected by outdated laws, prejudices, and assumptions regarding cannabis consumption, elevating the underserved while also lifting spirits through the “headiest product available in the state.”

Among the community-based initiatives that the brand will be undertaking is a partnership with “Books Before Bars.” The non-profit organization provides books to underserved Illinois prison libraries, providing inmates with potentially transformative resources.

Vic Mensa was inspired to create the brand with his first hustle in mind.

“Selling weed was my first hustle,” Vic Mensa shares in a statement. “It taught me work ethic, entrepreneurship, and funded all of my first music projects.”

The artist and activist is reminded of how cannabis has aided in his lifelong experiences with anxiety and depression.

“As someone with a lifelong experience of anxiety and depression, it’s amazing to be able to help people facing those and other issues while working with something I love,” he relishes in the gratitude for his new venture.

He even came in with the supported statistics: “The war on drugs has had a devastating impact on my community, and yet our representation in the cannabis industry is less than 2%. 93BOYZ is changing that narrative while combining high quality, tastemaker weed with socially conscious initiatives.”

93 Boyz is also committed to focusing on holistic good. The company has also joined forces with aeriz, the largest aeroponic cannabis cultivator in the world, to provide sustainable and environmentally friendly products from plant to person. FYI: aeroponics is a cultivation method to grow product without the use of soil or an aggregate medium. The product line includes premium flower eighths, premium pre-roll, and strain-specific vape cartridges, encompassing a range of different options from sativa to indica to custom hybrid blends.

Mensa’s long-running nonprofit organization SaveMoneySaveLife, which uplifts and empowers BIPOC individuals through facilitated experiences that integrate contemporary cultural art, traditional knowledge, and community service, collaborates with 93 Boyz. The company will lean into Mensa’s continuous mission to assist in prison reform by focusing on equity in the cannabis space.

Check out Vic Mensa’s cannabis company 93 Boyz below:

