Stand-Up Comedian Teddy Ray Dies at 32

The comedy world received a shock as it was confirmed that Teddy Ray, a rising talent featured on Comedy Central and MTV who captivated audiences and worked with some of the best in the industry, has passed away at the age of 32.

According to reports, the comedian, actor, and writer was found deceased at home in the desert community of Rancho Mirage, California at 10 A.M. last Friday (August 12th). The cause of his passing is currently unknown, and according to Sgt. Brandi Swan of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, there is an investigation being conducted by the county coroner’s office.

Born Theadore Brown in Los Angeles, California on July 30th, 1990, Ray began as a stand-up comedian who was a fixture at venues such as the Laugh Factory and the Improv. He got his first television appearance on BET’s ComicView, leading to multiple appearances on MTV’s Wild ‘n Out, HBO’s All Def Comedy, and Comedy Central’s Colossal Clusterfest showcasing his natural wit and uncanny delivery. He would go on to become the co-host of MTV’s Messyness along with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Adam Rippon, and Tori Spelling which premiered in 2021. Ray also voiced a character named Teddy in the animated Comedy Central series How To Be Broke, which he also wrote for.

The comedian became a viral sensation thanks to the “double cheek” clip taken from an All Def Digital parody of the 2017 interview of Caitlyn Jenner done by Diane Sawyer, Confessions of a Transgender Gangster. Teddy Ray recently made an appearance on Pause With Sam Jay on HBO Max.

Many paid tribute to the late comedian on social media. Quinta Brunson, actress & producer of ABC’s Abbott Elementary shared a photo of her and Ray on Twitter, writing: “Rest well, Teddy. The kindest and funniest. We’re all going to miss you far too much.”

Rappers Freddie Gibbs and Dumbfoundead also expressed their condolences, and Comedy Central paid tribute to him on Twitter. “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer,” the network wrote in a tweet on Friday evening. “He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community.”

