Michael B. Jordan Shows Off His Incredible Muscles In A Chanel Sleeveless Sweater

Celebrity stylist Jason Bolden has done it again. The fashion connoisseur who has styled A-list celebs like Taraji P. Henson and Cynthia Erivo recently blessed actor Michael B. Jordan with his creative touch.

On Tuesday, the JSN studio CEO took to Instagram with a photo of Jordan wearing one of his fashionable masterpieces. In the pic, the Creed star donned a tight sleeveless baby blue Chanel sweater that showed off his gigantic muscles and pecks. Jordan wore the fitted knit sweater with high-waisted slacks from Mary Kate and Ashley’s The Row and a pair of white loafers along with the casual but classy look. For accessories, Bolden kept things simple, dazzling the celeb with a diamond-encrusted necklace.

The 35-year-old star wore Bolden’s effortless styling to the red-carpet premiere of Amazon’s The Lord of The Rings: The Rings Of Power event, and we got to say, he looked like an absolute heartthrob.

This isn’t the first time that Bolden has helped Jordan pull together an incredible outfit on the red carpet.

In July, the star attended the Hollywood premiere of Jordan Peele’s Sci-Fi horror flick Nope, wearing a black Burberry suit pulled by the popular stylist. Bolden jazzed the charming ensemble up with a white t-shirt and shiny black loafers.

Back in April, Jordan spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about why he trusts Bolden to create his head-turning Hollywood ensembles over the last two years. “Jason’s ability to tell stories through clothing is crazy, and I saw what a disrupter he was in the fashion space,” the actor gushed about the veteran stylist. “Being a fellow disrupter, I realized we were both interested in pushing boundaries within our respective industries,” he continued. “That sets him apart from anyone else. He’s dedicated not to trends or designers but to understanding each client he works with as an individual. Timing’s everything, so when we started working together, I knew I had someone on my team who would know how to balance my comfort level with where my style needed [to] — and could — go,” he added.

