Anything can happen on the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage cruise, and yes, that even includes finding love.

Take the story of Watkins and Yolander Smith, for example, two strangers that met in the hot tub during the 2011 trip, and, well, the rest is history!

Setting up the scene in the video seen above, Mrs. Smith says it was on Day 3 — White Night to be exact! — when she happened to be in his spot in the hot tub. They soon hit it off and spent the rest of the night getting to know each other. It’s now a yearly tradition for them to take the Fantastic Voyage as a sort of anniversary gift to celebrate their chance union.

However, fate almost made Mr. Smith miss his love connection. After their initial meeting, he made the one mistake every guy can relate to: he forgot to get her number! “It was all my fault, but God is good,” Watkins said confidently, and his words proved to be right. He soon got his second chance at fate when, after taking the escalator down into the main lobby, the first person he spotted was Yolander. “All I could do was laugh,” he added, with Yolander herself finishing his sentence by noting, “here we are! We’ve been married for eight years.”

Love to see it!

While we can’t promise your journey on the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage will end up with the fairytale ending that Watkins and Yolander Smith experienced, we also aren’t saying that you won’t! Again, anything’s possible!

This Couple’s Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Love Story Will Warm Your Heart was originally published on blackamericaweb.com