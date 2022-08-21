Celebrity News
Ashanti Sets The Internet Ablaze With Her Latest Instagram Post

Ashanti took to Instagram to show off her sexy look in a black and silver sling dress which she wore over the weekend to Fat Joe's birthday celebration.

Fat Joe's Surprise Birthday Dinner

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Ashanti  set the Internet ablaze once again with her latest Instagram post and we can’t stop thinking about the fashionable ensemble!

Fat Joe Birthday Celebration

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

The beauty wore the look to Fat Joe’s birthday celebration which was held at Brooklyn Chop House in Brooklyn, New York over the weekend and we’re sure she was the talk of the part in this sexy look!

Fat Joe Birthday Celebration

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

Earlier today, the beauty shared a photo and Instagram Reel of herself donning a super sexy, black and silver sling dress that was everything! The super sexy dress featured a deep v neckline and was see-through on one side to show give the look even more of a sass. She paired the look with a slicked back, low pony tail and silver strappy shoes. She accessorized the sexy look with large silver hoop earrings and a matching silver clutch.

Taking to the platform, the songstress served face and body as she shared the fashionable look with her millions of Instagram followers, simply captioning the look with a plethora of black heart emojis.

Check out the post below.

She also shared an IG Reel of herself strutting her stuff on the streets of New York as she modeled the look to perfection.

“Sometimes ya gotta leave the trash behind…” she captioned the sexy, short video, and we’ve never related to an Instagram caption more. Check it out below. 
https://www.instagram.com/p/ChiCUOTgCMg/?hl=enBeauties, what do you think about Ashanti’s sexy look? Would you rock it?

Ashanti Sets The Internet Ablaze With Her Latest Instagram Post  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

