We want to be just like Junie when we grow up. The daughter of Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert modeled in a Fear of God campaign, and you better believe she served!

Junie came from gorgeous parents and was born with major swag. Therefore, we are not surprised that the child star is snatching up modeling campaigns like nobody’s business. She recently posed for an Essentials Fear of God ad, and it is clear that modeling comes naturally to the young fashionista.

In the ad, Junie struck an effortless pose wearing an oversized Essentials Fear of God ensemble. The outfit consisted of a brown, leg-length t-shirt, a matching baggy hoodie, thick socks, and slides. The look was accessorized with a cream bag that was displayed across her body. She wore her hair in neat cornrows, and of course her baby hairs were strategically laid.

Her mother, Teyana Taylor, posted the fierce picture to her Instagram page with the caption, “BIG JUNIE for @essentials @fearofgod wheewwwwwww!!! Nahhhhhhhhhh why y’all niece ate this up like that? A proud mama, always .” And Taylor definitely has a right to be proud. Junie is holding her own in the fashion industry with modeling under her belt and fashion designing. It’s only a matter of time before Junie becomes a fashion household name!

Junie Proves That Modeling Is Her Birthright In An Essentials Fear Of God Campaign was originally published on hellobeautiful.com