Red Bull Announces First-Ever U.S. Symphonic Event With Rick Ross In Atlanta

Red Bull is excited to announce the US debut of Red Bull Symphonic: an unprecedented collaboration of hip-hop and classical symphony that brings audiences a larger-than-life celebration of music, heritage, and community. Taking place in the cultural mecca of Atlanta, the event will deliver live stunning orchestral renditions from the repertoire of multi-platinum superstar and rap legend Rick Ross, alongside Atlanta’s award-winning all-Black symphony, Orchestra Noir, with an intermission featuring acclaimed favorites SAINTED and Mapy.

Merging classic with contemporary, Red Bull Symphonic is a groundbreaking spectacle that brings together today’s most exciting and influential artists with a full-scale symphonic orchestra—paying homage to the heritage of hip-hop through an original live format. The event will open with Orchestra Noir’s astonishing 50-person orchestra led by conductor Jason Ikeem Rodgers, followed by an intermission act that will feature SAINTED, a musical group and trap choir party founded by DJ Fannie Mae and Grammy award-winner Dennis Reed, that curates immersive events which pay homage to the southern Black church through trap, soul, old school funk, gospel, and new age hip-hop. The audience will also experience the artistry of award-winning violinist Mapy, fittingly nicknamed the “Violin Queen,” who turned heads as she performed at the 2021 Grammy Awards and seamlessly melds the warm, rich tone of the violin with high-energy hip-hop, Afrobeats, reggae, and soca.

“From The Biggest Boss I’m going to make sure I give y’all an unforgettable and one night only performance,” said headliner, Rick Ross. “Red Bull Symphonic is helping us celebrate heritage, musicians, and more importantly Black excellence. We gonna innovate big that night.”

Cross-genre artists will come together on stage for an unforgettable performance showcasing all-Black talent from all over the country, including musicians from the South’s most prestigious historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Grounded in the artists and local communities that have paved the way for Atlanta’s thriving music scene, Red Bull Symphonic is an elevated experience that reinforces Atlanta’s position as the hip-hop and creativity capital of the New South.

“Orchestra Noir is a magnificent representation of the unparalleled musical talent Atlanta has to offer,” said Jason Ikeem Rodgers, Music Director of Orchestra Noir. “We celebrate the artistic achievements of Black music pioneers across all genres, bringing sounds of the symphony to diverse, new and young audiences – and are thrilled to be able to collaborate and perform with Rick Ross to continue uplifting these outstanding musicians.”

For over two decades, Red Bull has supported artists and local communities worldwide through festivals, workshops, and artist collaborations including a successful history of events in Atlanta that includes: Red Bull Culture Clash in 2018 (Zaytoven, Mija & Kenny Beats, Kranium, and Fuego), Red Bull Music Festival in 2019 (Teyana Taylor, Gunner Stahl, Yung Baby Tate, Zaytoven), Red Bull Zeltron World Wide in 2020 (Denzel Curry vs. Joey BadA$$), and most recently, Red Bull SoundClash in 2021 (Shelley FKA DRAM vs. Westside Boogie). With Red Bull Symphonic, Red Bull will celebrate the musical contributions of Black communities and artists across genres.

