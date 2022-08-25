Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Mary J. Blige took to Instagram to show off her killer style in a sexy leather top and shorts set and gave us major fashion envy!

Taking to the platform, the legendary songstress served face and body in a leather designer top that was everything! The top is by Alice and Olivia and currently retails for $348. The starlet paired the look with matching leather shorts from Philosophy Official and rocked Balmain boots to set the entire look off right. Styled by Jason Rembert, the beauty accessorized her fashionable fit with gold door knocker earrings by Sister Love MJB and wore her hair in a half up, half down hairstyle with a side pony tail and tight curls throughout her platinum blonde hair.

“Stay Tuned…… #SisterLove #GoodMorningGorgeousTour” the award winning singer captioned the gorgeous photo for her 6.2 million Instagram followers. Check out the fashionable look below.

Go Mary! She just doesn’t miss when it comes to fashion! She’s the queen of setting trends and has been wearing the hottest looks since she stepped on the scene, and she’s still doing it today. One thing about her, we can always count on Mary to be one of our favorite style queens.

What do you think about this all black leather look? Would you rock it?

Mary J. Blige Poses For The ‘Gram In A Sexy Leather Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com