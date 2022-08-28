Gabrielle Union Struck A Pose In A Vibrant Two Piece Hanifa Look

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Gabrielle Union is still living it up on her romantic baecation alongside her hubby, Dwyane Wade, and was recently spotted in Ibizia, Spain living it up in style.

The 49 year old actress took to Instagram to show off some of her vacation looks including a two piece colorful Hanifa look that had us all swooning. For her look, the starlet donned a blue crop top and a green pencil skirt that featured cut outs as the waistline. She paired the look with minimal jewelry and rocked her hair in big, fluffy curls that were parted over to one side of her face. The beauty shared the fashionable vacation look on her Instagram page, posting a photo of herself on a boat as she served face and body and modeled the look to perfection.

Fit from by “Inspired, Refreshed & Ready For A SingalongFit from @hanifaofficial by @n_c_b Good Times Provided by @567worldwide” she captioned the sexy photo for her millions of Instagram followers. Check out the look below.

Talk about fashion goals, riight? And Gabrielle’s 20 million Instagram followers definitely feel the same, as they flooded the beauty’s IG comment section with their stamps of approval. “Me falling back in ur dms for further clarity on how ur this fine !” wrote one follower while another commented, “Someone working all the angles !!!!! ” and another wrote, “You in that Hanifa set ”

Looks like Gabrielle is going to give u fashion goals all year long! What do you think about her vacation look?

