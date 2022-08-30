Hov Did: Jay-Z To Receive $7M In Unpaid Royalties From Parlux Fragrances

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Jay-Z is having a hell of a month. The Brooklyn rapper/mogul was awarded almost $7 million dollars in unpaid royalties from his former partner Parlux Fragrances.

As per Complex the music icon will be cashing in on a deal that went very wrong. On Thursday, August 25 Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Andrew Borrok ruled that perfume company Parlux, owes Jay-Z $6.78 million in unpaid royalties. The judgment comes nine months after the two parties took their differences to court, and it was deemed that Jay-Z did not breach the contract as an ambassador for the now defunct smell good product.

The “Song Cry” rapper partnered with Parlux Fragrances back in 2013 but things went left when the brand claims that he did not live up to his end of the bargain in regards to promoting the product. The perfume company filed a lawsuit in 2016. The case didn’t go to trial until 2021 where a jury found Jay-Z not guilty. In turn, Jay-Z countersued for unpaid royalties. The Appellate Division, First Judicial Department says that Jay-Z and his company S. Carter Enterprises “are entitled to summary judgment on their royalties counterclaim.” Justice John Higgitt wrote “the record is clear: Parlux sold licensed products after July 31, 2015, but failed to pay royalties on those sales”.

While Jay-Z did not personally comment on the announcement, his lawyer Alex Spiro released a statement on his behalf to The New York Post saying “we’ve been awarded and will be receiving the money as we should.” Parlux Fragrances is appealing the ruling.

