Mariah Carey & Marlo Hampton Among Celebs Targeted By Atlanta Street Gang In Home Robberies

A sprawling indictment in Atlanta revealed several celebrities, including Mariah Carey, Marlo Hampton of Real Housewives of Atlanta fame, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley and others were the target of gang-related home robberies across the Atlanta area.

All three, including Atlanta United player Brad Guzan had their homes broken into, according to the 220-page indictment filed on August 22, which charged 26 individuals with violations of the state’s anti-gang and racketeering laws.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who recently came into the spotlight for indictments handed down against YFN Lucci and Young Thug, said the crimes alleged in the indictment were committed by members of the Drug Rich gang. The group, which began to emerge in 2016 in a neighboring county, committed various crimes including carjacking, kidnapping, armed robbery, shootings and home invasions, targeting celebrities and social media influencers for the thefts.

“What they do is target people who show their wealth on social media,” she said. “So I do have a message for the public: Where it is kind of fun to put your things on social media and show off, unfortunately these gangs are becoming more savvy, more sophisticated in the way that they target you.”

She added, “If you thought Fulton was a good county to bring your crime to, to bring your violence to, you are wrong and you are going suffer consequences and today is the start of some of those consequences. I am not going to negotiate with gang members. I am not going to allow pleas. We are going to find you, we are going to convict you and we’re going to send you to the prison for the rest of your days, and I’m not apologizing for that.”

