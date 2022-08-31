Did Ya Get The Memo?: Kanye West Calls Out The Gap For Excluding Him From Meetings

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Ye aka Kanye West is not pleased with The Gap again, claiming on social media that the company excluded him from meetings for a new product line collaboration.

According to reports, the clothing company teased another long-awaited collaborative effort between their YEEZY Gap imprint and the luxury brand Balenciaga on Monday (August 29). The images featured striking leather ensembles including long rubber boots and an oversized leather jacket that the rapper has been known for of late, with many of the comments betraying a mixed reaction.

It didn’t take long for West to accuse Gap of purposely excluding him from meeting about the new line. He posted a photo of a pair of the reflective YR 3022 YZYGAP SHDZ visor sunglasses recently released in Gap stores, with the caption simply reading: “Gap held a meeting about me without me?” His team hasn’t offered any further comment since the post went live.

The entertainer’s post is the latest salvo in what seems to be a growing conflict between him and Gap. Scrutiny over the initial release of Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga products has added to it. A Twitter user shared a photo of a Gap store that depicted the clothing being stored in trash bags.

The backlash led West to vehemently defend his creative vision in an interview with Fox News while at The Gap Store in Times Square, New York. “This is, like, not a joke. This is not a game. This is not just some celebrity collaboration. This is my life, you know? I’m fighting for a position to be able to change clothing and bring the best design to the people,” he said. West would go on to say that people online shouldn’t “clown the creators” because that will “make innovators and other designers” start acting “less brave.”

