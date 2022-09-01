Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

New York is starting to sound like New York again. Jadakiss and Swizz Beatz have blessed us with another song just after Funk Flex challenged them.

As per Hip-Hop N More the two Ruff Ryder members seem to be in the kitchen together exclusively. Earlier this month the HOT 97 DJ issued a challenge asking the MC and esteemed producer to deliver a song under a week. As expected the two delivered and begged the question “why New York radio be sounding like Atlanta?”. While the “Why” rapper has not expounded on the line many saw the bar as a direct criticism to the station’s long time stance on playing mostly hit records. Nevertheless the song seemed to be fairly received by locals and the Hip-Hop community overall.

Almost ten days after this track was leaked the duo has returned and served a new single to DJ Enuff, who also spins on HOT 97, and needless to say the brand was still strong. In this new drop Kiss flawlessly flows over a heavy drum lead track that samples Onyx’s classic “Throw Ya Gunz”. “All tough guys play the bathroom / they looking for fire I’ll put the gas to them” he raps.

It is unclear if Swizz and Jada are working on a project or not but if so the culture is here for it. You can hear the unnamed song below; with the all the expected rewinds and talk over by Funk Flex, below.

The post Jadakiss And Swizz Beatz Drop Yet Another Song After Funk Flex Challenge [Video] appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

