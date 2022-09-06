Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock both addressed the infamous moment at the Oscars when Will Smith slapped rock during the ceremonies over a joke towards Jada Pinkett-Smith. While in England during a joint comedy set, Chappelle took a swipe at Smith and seemingly questioned the actor’s character.

Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock were in Liverpool at the 02 Arena, as reported by The Telegraph. The unavoidable elephant in the room was the Oscars moment, which Rock only reportedly touched on in his set and instead told jokes about dating as a middle-aged man, America’s political woes, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Chappelle’s set focused on the controversy surrounding his Netflix special The Closer, but then turned his attention to Smith.

From The Telegraph:

Instead of dwelling on the episode, though, he unpicked the Oscars debacle and went into protracted rumination mode. “A lot of people forget who Will Smith is.” He gave a recap of Smith’s tough upbringing in west Philadelphia, and career. “Then 10 minutes before he was about to get the biggest award… he acted like he was back in Philadelphia.

“Will did the impression of a perfect person for 30 years, and he ripped his mask off and showed us he was as ugly as the rest of us. Whatever the consequences are… I hope he doesn’t put his mask back on again, and lets his real face breathe.” He added: “I see myself in both men.”

Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock will do a handful of dates in their joint tour in Europe before Rock returns to the United States to finish out the Ego Death tour.

—

Photo: Getty

The post Dave Chappelle Takes Swipe At Will Smith Over Oscars Slap appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Dave Chappelle Takes Swipe At Will Smith Over Oscars Slap was originally published on hiphopwired.com