Lil Kim And Megan Thee Stallion Will Bless The Culture With A Collaboration

On Wednesday, fans across social media went haywire when Lil Kim posted a photo of herself sipping on some bubbly champagne alongside Megan Thee Stallion. In the pic, the two starlets appeared to be celebrating their legendary link-up on a private jet. Meg wore a red and cream color-block bodycon dress as she intertwined her arms around Lil Kim for a sip of bubbly. The 48-year-old New York native looked lavish as she showed off her curves in a glittery Dolce & Gabanna bodysuit.

In the comment section, a few internet users speculated if the two powerful femcees were hinting at a forthcoming collaboration.

“Release the song neeeeowwwwww!” wrote one Instagram user. While another fan commented, “LEGENDS WORKING WITH LEGENDS!”

Neither Kim nor Megan have announced the buzzing collaboration, but it looks like Funk Master Flex will be premiering the rumoured tune on Thursday.

This will undoubtedly be the collab of the year and a real full-circle moment for Thee Stallion. Back in March, the Houston Hottie gave a big shoutout to Lil Kim and a few other iconic female MCs for making enormous strides for women in hip-hop.

“Women are killing the rap game, so there’s no debate about our staying power,” the Grammy-award-winner said during an interview with CR Fashion Book. “There’s still work to be done in terms of equality in hip-hop, but it’s come a long way, and we have to thank the queens that paved the way for my generation. There is no Megan Thee Stallion without Salt-N-Pepa, Queen Latifah, Trina, Gangsta Boo, Missy Elliott, Lil Kim, Eve, and so many others.”

It seems like Lil Kim has been a big fan of Megan, too. Following the star’s epic Grammy win in 2021, Lil Kim took to Instagram to pay tribute to the talented rapper.

“@theestallion, I have watched how hard you worked since you stepped on the scene consistent with your work and your love,” the Bad Boy Records alum wrote. “You are an amazing talent. Always keep your head to the sky and know you have made your Mommy proud! You deserve it all! May God continue to bless you.”

We can’t wait to hear what this new song sounds like!

