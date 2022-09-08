Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

At his sudden death, comedians call in to remember the life and legacy of David A. Arnold. Comedian David A. Arnold passed away at the age of 54 at his home “from natural causes” on Wednesday.

The stand-up comedian was known for headlining two Netflix comedy specials and was a writer/producer on the Fuller House reboot and showrunner of Nickelodeon’s “That Girl Lay Lay”. He was also three shows into his four-month national comedy tour titled “Pace Ya Self.”

In the video below, Rickey Smiley, Special K, George Wallace, and more remember the comedian.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Rickey Smiley & Comedians Remember The Legacy Of Comedian David A. Arnold [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com