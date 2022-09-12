Mind, Body and Business Podcast With Maria More “Peace of PJ” | Episode 3

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Peace of PJ

Of all people, you should trust yourself. But doing so can be challenging. In this episode, Maria breaks down the importance of self-trust through practical insight, storytelling and an intimate conversation with Grammy Award Winning Artist, PJ Morton.

You’ll also hear advice on how to keep your small business afloat when you’re feeling overwhelmed and there’s a short, guided meditation to help calm your mind.

