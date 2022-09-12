STAPLE & NFL Team Up, Announce New Collection

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The 2022-23 NFL season has officially kicked off and to help commemorate the return of professional football, popular streetwear clothing brand STAPLE is collaborating with the NFL to drop a collection that football fans and tailgaters will certainly want to invest in.

In a press release it was announced that the new collaboration collection between STAPLE and the NFL will feature items such as t-shirts, hoodies, outerwear and headwear courtesy of New Era.

The collection arrives just in time to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the STAPLE brand, founded by the renowned designer Jeff Staple. The collab dropped on Monday, September 12 and is already available exclusively across Fanatics sites (Fanatics.com, NFLShop.com) and most online NFL team stores.

Clearly, the NFL is leaning into working with brands that can intersect between fans, fashion and streetwear to creat new products, to cop. The collection is currently available for sale on Fanatics.com and prices vary depending on whether you want tees, hoodies, jackets, etc.

Check out pics of the collection below and let us know if you’ll be picking up anything in the comments section below.

