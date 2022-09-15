Pet Llama Beaten and Killed In Baltimore County Prompts Animal Cruelty Investigation

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

A case of animal cruelty is now under investigation in Baltimore County after a pet llama was beaten and killed Sunday morning.

According to reports from CBS Baltimore, a farm owner went to check on her llamas and alpacas Sunday morning when she made the shocking discovery.

She found her 22-year-old lama in an unusual spot and could see signs of high respiration. After calling a veterinarian to take a look, his prognosis was grim and it was determined that the animal suffered three broken legs.

No bite or claw marks were found on the llama’s body but unfortunately, he had to be euthanized.

The investigation is being handled by the Baltimore County Police Department Precinct in Cockeysville. If you have any information, contact investigators at 410-877-1820.

