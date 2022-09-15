You Better Be Sorry: Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes To Quinta Brunson For Emmys Stunt

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Jimmy Kimmel did the right thing and apologized to Quinta Brunson for being an eyesore during her big moment during The Emmy Awards.

After getting dragged by Black Twitter and her co-star and fellow Emmy Award winner Sheryl Lee Ralph, Jimmy Kimmel had no choice but to cop pleas and took responsibility for almost ruining her Emmy award win.

The New York Post reports Ralph didn’t care for the bit, she revealed to reporters during a panel at the Television Critics Association summer press tour panel on Wednesday (Sept.14).

Per The New York Post:

“I was absolutely confused. I didn’t know what was going on,” she revealed. “But I was like, ‘I wish that man would just get up off the ground’… And then I realized it was Jimmy Kimmel.”

“Ooh, the disrespect. I told him, too, to his face,” Ralph added. “He understood.”

So What Exactly Happened?

For those who missed it, Jimmy Kimmel was dragged on stage by Will Arnett so the duo could present the award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.

Per The Huffington Post, Kimmel’s bit was also protesting his late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live, not winning the Emmy for “13th time in a row,” losing to Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

After Arnett announced Quinta Brunson as the winner for her writing on the fantastic Abbott Elementary, Kimmel kept the bit going remaining stretched out on the stage. At the same time, Brunson delivered her award speech.

While many were mad for Brunson, the social media star turned Hollywood’s newest sensation wasn’t bothered by the bit at all. “I felt like the bit didn’t bother me that much…Tomorrow maybe I’ll be mad at him. I’m going to be on his show on Wednesday, so I might punch him in the face.”

Quinta Brunson Gets Her Revenge On Jimmy Kimmel

Brunson would be able to exact her revenge on Kimmel, but if you were one of the people hoping she would sock Kimmel in the face, that didn’t happen.

During Kimmel’s opening monologue, Brunson interrupted and ambushed him, and demanded she get to recite her full acceptance speech that she didn’t get to deliver because of his “dumb comedy bit.” Brunson thanked her fans, reps, and “the internet for raising me.”

Later in the show, Kimmel apologized to Brunson. “People got upset,” Kimmel said, “they said I stole your moment, and maybe I did, and I’m very sorry if I did do that. I’m sorry I did do that, actually. And also, the last thing I would ever want to do was upset you because I think so much of you.”

Kimmel’s bit isn’t the first time he had to cop pleas for something stupid he did that he thought was funny. We’re glad he apologized to her in person and not via Apple’s Notes app.

You can peep the apology below.

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty

