Sabrina Elba Slays In Michael Kors Ensemble

Sabrina Elba sent the Internet into a frenzy today when she posted a gorgeous photo of herself donning a form-fitting Michael Kors look that fit the beauty like a glove!

For this look, Mrs. Elba served face in a nude dress from the designer that featured ribbed detailing and a scoop neckline. She accessorized the look with a matching overcoat and belt that she wore over her head, channeling old-Hollywood glam. She wore minimal jewelry, only simple bracelets and diamond rings on her fingers and matched the look with nude, pointed toe pumps on her feet.Taking to the platform, the beauty first shared an Instagram Reel to her profile where she modeled the look to perfection. Check it out below.

She then shared an IG Photo carousel where she modeled the look from all angles, this time captioning the look, “Thank you @michaelkors , loved every minute ”

As usual, we're not the only ones completely swooning over this look as many of the beauty's 501k IG followers flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. "PERIOD!;" wrote one follower while another commented, "BEYOND!!!!" and another jokingly wrote, "Ummmm ok its just becoming disrespectful for you to be looking this good every damn day."

We’re loving this look on Mrs. Elba! What do you think about her effortless slay?

