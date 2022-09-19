Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Subscribe To The Mind, Body & Business Podcast With Maria More” Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts!

When you are feeling depressed, is it because you’re ”broken” or is it your body responding to a past experience? What are ways we can use our senses to be more in tune with our emotions? In this episode, EMDR Certified Therapist, Yunetta Spring joins Maria to talk about mental health, mindfulness, realistic habit change, and ways you can tap into YOUR power to live a happier life.

Connect with the Mind, Body & Business Podcast on all social platforms at @mbbpod.

Listen to past episodes of Mind, Body & Business Podcast With Maria More:

Mind, Body & Business Podcast With Maria More ‘Lost & Found with Yunetta Spring’ | Episode 4 was originally published on majicatl.com