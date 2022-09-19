Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Jordyn Woods has just announced her new collaboration with online fashion retailer, Shein, and the looks are everything!

The model took to Instagram earlier today to share the news, dropping a video of herself modeling off some of the looks from the collab and we can’t wait to get our hands on it!

“I just want people to feel confident and to feel like they’re making a statement in their own life,” the 24 exclusively told Us Weekly of the line, “Confidence is the sexiest thing you can wear … and I’m all about being the center of attention in your own life.”

The new collaboration dropped online at Shein.com on Monday, September 19 and is guaranteed to not break the bank, giving shoppers quality pieces at affordable prices. The starlet is giving fans a collection that blends elements of French glamour from the 2001 film Moulin Rouge with Jordy’s signature style as fashionistas will be able to shop figure-hugging mini dresses, edgy bralettes, sultry bodysuits and more with trendy pieces all ranging in price from $7 to $47.

“The secret is out! You can officially shop the #SHEINxJordyn Woods collection, inspired by my birthday!

Thank you @sheinofficial Don’t forget to use my code “20JORDYN” for an extra 15% off all orders under $50 AND 20% off for all orders over $50 on the @shein_us site!

P.S. some of the styles included are from the #SHEINSXY line!

#SHEINforall #sheinpartner”the model captioned the sexy promo video that she shared to her Instagram. Check it out below.

We’re loving these looks already! Will you cop?

Jordyn Woods Announces New Collab With Shein was originally published on hellobeautiful.com