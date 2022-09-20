HomeLocal

WalletHub Report Ranks Maryland As Second Happiest State In The U.S.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Flag of the US State of Maryland

Source: Manuel Augusto Moreno / Getty

Well, this is some good news for the State of Maryland. In a recently released report by WalletHub, Maryland was found to be the second happiest state in the United States, coming in behind Hawaii!

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

WalletHub compared 30 indicators of happiness to determine where Americans have the highest satisfaction with life including unemployment rates, depression and suicidal thoughts.

Below are the findings for Maryland:

  • % of Depressed Adults – 8th
  • Suicide Rate – 5th
  • Number of Work Hours – 25th
  • Volunteer Rate – 15th
  • Separation and Divorce Rate – 20th 
  • Safety – 10th
  • Share of Adults Feeling Active + Productive – 22nd 

MEASUREMENT: 1=Happiness & 25=Average

The least happy state in the US was found to be West Virginia. Check out some of the findings below and tell us, do any of them surprise you?

Share of Adult Depression:

Lowest

1. Hawaii

2. California

T-3. Illinois

T-3. Florida

5. New Jersey

Highest

T-45. Louisiana

T-45. Arkansas

47. Vermont

48. Tennessee

49. Kentucky

50. West Virginia

Adequate-Sleep Rate

Highest

1. Colorado

2. Minnesota

3. Vermont

4. Nebraska

5. South Dakota

Lowest

46. Pennsylvania

47. Kentucky

48. Alabama

49. Hawaii

50. West Virginia

 

Sports Participation Rate

Highest

1. Utah

2. Colorado

3. Vermont

4. Washington

5. Oregon

Lowest

46. Oklahoma

47. Louisiana

48. Arkansas

49. Mississippi

50. Kentucky

Suicide Rate

Lowest

1. New Jersey

2. New York

3. Massachusetts

4. Rhode Island

5. Maryland

Highest

46. Idaho

47. New Mexico

48. Montana

49. Alaska

50. Wyoming

 

Work Hours

Fewest

1. Utah

T-2. Rhode Island

T-2. Oregon

T-2. Vermont

5. Massachusetts

Most

46. Louisiana

47. Texas

T-48. North Dakota

T-48. Wyoming

50. Alaska

 

Income Growth

Highest

1. California

2. Oregon

3. Washington

4. Rhode Island

5. Colorado

Lowest

46. Connecticut

47. Louisiana

48. North Dakota

49. Wyoming

50. Alaska

Divorce Rate

Lowest

1. Utah

2. North Dakota

3. New Jersey

4. Hawaii

5. Nebraska

Highest

46. Mississippi

47. Louisiana

48. Florida

49. New Mexico

50. Nevada

 

Click here to check out more findings from WalletHub!

SEE MORE NEWS:

The post WalletHub Report Ranks Maryland As Second Happiest State In The U.S. appeared first on 92 Q.

WalletHub Report Ranks Maryland As Second Happiest State In The U.S.  was originally published on 92q.com

Close