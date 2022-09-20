Gary’s Tea: Lamar Odom Allegedly Dating Transgender Model Daniielle Alexis [WATCH]

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Queen was laid to rest and her in-law Meghan Markle was seen crying at the wedding. It made headlines that Markle was very emotional at the funeral on Monday morning. Over 2,000 people attended the services. In other news, it looks like Lamar Odom is no longer single! He’s allegedly dating an Australian transgender actor and model Danielle Alexis. She acts in the TV series “Wentworth.”

Listen to Gary’s Tea to find out more on these topics and more!

