Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

As reported by WJLA, a substitute driver with Prince William County Public Schools arrived late to drop off students from Covington-Harper Elementary in Dumfries and ran over the leg of one of his neighbors last Tuesday, according to parents. “The way she totally disregarded running somebody over like they were just a piece of trash on the road, I don’t want her driving my kid and no one from Prince William County should either,” Chad Mock told 7News.

Parents grew frustrated, then Mock said, “He came flying up from my right side, grabbed the door. He said, ‘My daughter’s crying, let her off.” He tried to open the doors and it looked like she gunned it,” Mock told 7News.

“His hand was still stuck on the door, so she dragged him at least 100 feet,” another parent Raywood Mickles Jr. explained. The police report states, “a group of individuals got into a verbal altercation with the bus driver” and later explains the parent was “struck in the lower leg by one of the bus tires.”

That parent was charged with attempted trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Continue reading this full story from abc7 by clicking here

source: WJLA

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

READ MORE:

Report: Residents Want Answers After Dumfries School Bus Drug and Ran Over Parent was originally published on mymajicdc.com