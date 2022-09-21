Have you listened yet?

Alejandro and Lexi with the Curls are back at it again with the nostalgic shenanigans–this time, reflecting on classic ’90s sitcoms that still reign supreme to this day.

From ‘New York Undercover’ to ‘Martin,’ the lifelong TV lovers reminisce about the shows they still love nearly three decades later.

Over the course of 6 episodes (produced by Cam P), Alejandro (Est. 1983) and Lexi (Est. 1984) will have honest discussions about dating (at almost 40), navigating the entertainment industry, dealing with late-30s anxieties, and much more.

They’ll also interview ‘90s icons, delve into taboo topics, highlight essential movies/shows to watch, and potentially connect with celebrity crushes like Master P and Countess Vaughn.

Born and raised in Hampton, Virginia, Lexi is a single Instagram Story maven, wanderlusty influencer, Mercury Retrograde survivor, and Gemini-Cancer cusp who enjoys a good murder mystery, classic ’90s sitcom, and ’90 Day Fiancé’ marathon.

The son of Trick Daddy and Rachel True in another life, Alejandro is a nostalgic lover of pop culture, nerdy women who love trap music, thick aunties who shimmy to Frankie Beverly, and crab legs who once ate lemon pepper hot wings with Andre 3000.

Born and raised in Miami, Florida, he’s a Publix-loving dreamer who developed his old soul from watching ‘Matlock,’ ‘In The Heat Of The Night,’ and ‘Touched By An Angel’ with his grandma.

Together, they’re a dynamic duo who hope to one day stop people from pronouncing the ‘L’ in salmon.

Check out the third episode (and subscribe!) below:

For more information about ‘The Adult ‘Hood: A Podcast For Geriatric Millennials,’ click here.

#TheAdultHood: Our Fave Geriatric Millennials Talk Classic ‘90s Sitcoms, Steve Urkel Sleeping On Myra Monkhouse, Velma Being THAT Girl On ‘Scooby-Doo’ & More On Latest Episode was originally published on globalgrind.com