Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

D.C. City Council Tuesday unanimously advanced a bill in the first reading that will ban turning right on red lights in the District beginning in 2025.

The bill will go into effect on January 1, 2025, at all signalized intersections, “unless DDOT proactively determines that allowing right on red is the safer option, which may be the case in some circumstances,” the Council wrote. In 2015, Mayor Bowser established D.C.’s Vision Zero program where they set a goal that by 2024 D.C. will “reach zero fatalities and serious injuries to travelers of its transportation system through more effective use of data, education, enforcement, and engineering.”

Since the establishment of the mayor’s Vision Zero goal, annual traffic fatalities have increased from 26 in 2015 to 40 in 2021. Twenty of the 40 fatalities in 2021 were pedestrians (17) and bike riders.

Read the full bill here:

source: abc7

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

READ MORE:

Bill To Ban Turning Right On Red Lights In D.C. Unanimously Advances By D.C. Council was originally published on woldcnews.com