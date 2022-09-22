Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s time for midterm elections and it’s a super important time for the entire country. Rickey, Special K, and Maria More dive into topics. When it comes to Roe v Wade, the democratic agenda, health care access, contraception, and other issues are at a huge risk.

Hear the reasons why you should make it a priority to vote during this midterm election.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Rickey Unleashed: This Is Why You Should Vote In Midterm Elections [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com