Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Apply Pressure In Latest Looks

Gabrielle Union and her hubby Dwyane Wade are giving us fashion goals again and we can’t get enough of their stylish looks!

The adorable couple was spotted on Instagram today where they donned coordinating looks and we can’t help but to label them as couple and fashion goals! Taking to the social media platform, the actress shared a photo carousel of herself alongside her hubby (and daughter Kaavia) where they rocked coordinating yellow and gold ensembles that showed off their killer style and bodies.

Gab’s look was an all gold Maison Valentino look featuring a mini skirt, matching top and trench coat. She paired the look with strappy heels, gold earrings and wore her hair in a high bun. The former NBA baller matched his actress wife’s fly and donned a floral yellow suit featuring a matching blazer and slacks. He accessorized the look with dark shoes and gave us a look as he held Gabrielle’s hand while posing for a few photos.

The stylish wife and mother shared the couple’s fashionable look in a photo dump on Instagram, captioning the carousel with a trophy emoji which we think is quite fitting for this award winning look.

Check out the fashionable pics below.

It’s no doubt that with this couple, a couple that slays together stays together! We love it!

