Needed Me: Rihanna To Headline 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show

The National Football League Super Bowl is about to get spicy in 2023. Rihanna will be headlining the Halftime Show.

As per NBC News, the Barbadian singer, actress, and businesswoman will be taking her talents to the stage in major fashion at State Farm Stadium for the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show at Super Bowl LVII. The telecast will be produced by DPS with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins serving as executive producers, and Hamish Hamilton serving as director. Roc Nation is also serving as the strategic entertainment advisor of the live performance.

“Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment,” said Jay-Z in a press release. While RiRi has yet to formally comment on the once-in-a-lifetime booking, she took to social media to confirm the news with a photo of her hand holding an NFL-branded football. https://www.instagram.com/p/Ci8KpteuaJU/?hl=en Dr. Dre, who curated this year’s festivities, expressed his support to her when he was notified the “Diamonds” singer was the headliner. “I just like her and what she does, and her get down, and how she approaches her artistry and the whole nine. It’s fantastic,” he said during an interview with Ebro Darden on Apple Music. “She has the opportunity to really blow us away. I know we set the bar extremely high.” Super Bowl LVII will take place on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. Past Super Bowl Halftime Show performances include The Weeknd, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Prince, Madonna, and more. —

